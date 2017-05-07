President Buhari congratulates Kunle Olasope, at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated ace broadcaster and renowned voice talent, Otunba Kunle Olasope, who turns 80 years on May 8.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Sunday, felicitated with all the professional colleagues, friends and family of Olasope.

The President noted the historical role of Olasope on Oct. 31, 1959, as the first African broadcaster to appear on the Western Nigeria Television Authority, which he said completely changed the tone of journalism in Nigeria, and Africa.

He commended Olasope’s courage and patriotism “as he continues to inspire younger broadcasters across the country in both the public and private sectors, encouraging a generation of highly skilled and specialized broadcasters that currently chair TV stations and ply their trade globally’’.

According to the President, the veteran broadcaster’s legacies will always be remembered, and hopes that his antecedents of discipline, focus and commitment to fairness and excellence will be sustained in the industry.

He prayed that God would grant Otunba Olasope longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve his country

The post President Buhari congratulates Kunle Olasope, at 80 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

