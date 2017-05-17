President Buhari doesn’t deserve death wish – APC Chieftain, Bamidele

Following information circulating in the social media that President Muhammadu Buhari has died, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon Bamidele Faparusi , has warned Nigerians against conceiving evil intentions against their leaders. Faparusi, a governorship aspirant and member of the seventh House of Representatives, said no nation can develop where citizens bear ill-feelings […]

President Buhari doesn’t deserve death wish – APC Chieftain, Bamidele

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

