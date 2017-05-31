President Buhari has a great future for Nigerian youths – Femi Adesina

The Spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari , Femi Adesina, has called for the support from Nigerians to bequeath a better future to the Nigerian youths. Adesina made this call in a statement issued by Mr Attah Esa, Deputy Director (Information), Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in …

The post President Buhari has a great future for Nigerian youths – Femi Adesina appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

