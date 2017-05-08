President Buhari has right to seek medical attention- Imam

A Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Malam Muhammad Nafi’u, on Monday lambasted those celebrating the ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they are sinning against God. Nafi’u, who is the Cheif Imam of Nupe Road Central Mosque, Kaduna said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the President, like all mortals have a right to seek for medical attention. “If Buhari is not feeling fine it is not a sin for him to seek for medical attention, he is a human being like everyone of us.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

