President Buhari is capable of contesting 2019 Presidential Elections – Aide

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Hon Abdulrahaman Kawu Sumaila, on Tuesday in Kano affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to contest the 2019 Presidential elections. He said this in an interview with newsmen at the presentation of consumables to returnees from Central African Republic …

