President Buhari Leaves for London for Medical Follow-up

President Muhammadu Buhari is to proceed to London on Sunday night for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday. “He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

