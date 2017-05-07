President Buhari Meets Osinbajo, Dogara, Saraki Ahead of Medical Trip (Photos)
President Buhari tonight received his Vice, Osinbajo, Senate president Bukola Saraki and the speaker house of representatives ahead of his medical trip to London.The president shared the photos and wrote; This evening at home I received Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, ahead of my Trip to
