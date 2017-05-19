President Buhari Must Be Impeached Immediately, Osinbajo Cannot Do Anything – Aisha Yesufu [VIDEO]

A Northern lady and Co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG group, Aisha Yesufu has called on President Buhari to resign as he’s too weak to rule the country..

In her words; “When are we going to realize this acting president thing is just not working out? It is really not working out.

“Things are stagnating in Nigeria. For crying out loud, the president is sick. The President is not capable

