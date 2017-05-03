President Buhari needs medical attention – Chief Charles Idahosa – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
President Buhari needs medical attention – Chief Charles Idahosa
NAIJ.COM
A founding member of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Chief Charles Idahosa, has criticised some party leaders for campaigning for a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, despite the president's state of health. Idahosa, said …
Idahosa faults APC leaders on 2nd term for Buhari
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!