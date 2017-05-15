President Buhari Peace Cup: Katsina, Sokoto clash in semi final

•As YSFON, Kastina Govt for Buhari

Quarter final matches of President Buhari Peace Cup were decided yesterday(Sunday), at the township stadium. With the semi final matches to be decided today,Monday. They includes, host Kastina taking on Sokoto in the first semi final while Kebbi and Bauchi slug it out in the second semi final.

Meanwhile, the Youth sports Federation of Nigeria, in conjunction with the Kastina Government has organised a Prayer session for President Mohammadu Buhari at the ongoing maiden edition of President Buhari National peace cup for U-18 Boys soccer tournament in Kastina.

The prayers conducted by both Muslim and Christian clerics, Mallam, Abubakar Makki and Pastor,Bulus Daniel prayed for the quick recovery of the president at the Mohammadu Dikko Stadium, Kastina on Friday. With the session attracting top government and YSFON officials such as the Honourable Commis-sioner for sports,Abdu Habu Dankum, Perma-nent Sec,Saminu Aliyu Dankama, Director of sports, Nalado Iro kankia,Secretary Kastina FA,Sani Tinau alongside YSFON, National Orga-nizing Secretary, Abdurasaq Usman, Ahmed Abdullahi (National welfare), Abdugafaru Agboola(Technical Director)and Paul Akhagbemhe,PRO as well as the participating teams from across the 36 states of the Federation.

The post President Buhari Peace Cup: Katsina, Sokoto clash in semi final appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

