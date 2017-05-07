Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari receives 82 released Chibok girls

Posted on May 7, 2017

The 82 Chibok girls who were released by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday and subsequently flown to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been received by President Buhari at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Presidency had on Saturday said security agencies took back the
82 freed Chibok girls, in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities. More photos after the cut;

Image may contain: one or more people and crowd
Image may contain: 3 people
Image may contain: 5 people, people smiling, people standing and outdoor
