Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari resumes after ‘resting’ for a while

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, who has been off from the scene of politics for some time now resumed duty today, and reportedly had his first meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation and Chief Justice of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, at the presidential officice in Aso Rock, Abuja.

nm.jpg

It was also reported that Malami who is a member of ‎the Presidential committee investigating suspended Secretary to the Government Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal and
suspended director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, addressed state house correspondents after his closed door meeting with President Buhari, disclosing that the report of the committee would be submited tomorrow, May 3rd.

President Buhari also had a closed door meeting with the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.