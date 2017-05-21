President Buhari’s banana peel

By Bola Bolawole It is not a surprise that many Nigerians have described President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly in which he called Vice President Yemi Osinbaju “coordinator” of government business as a banana peel meant to emasculate Osinbajo and truncate our renascent democracy. Whereas some have variously referred to the word “coordinator” used in the letter transferring power to Osinbajo as an error, a mistake, slip of the pen, semantics, play on words or sheer ambiguity, there are those who insist it is a clear indication of intention and that those who scripted the letter knew what they were saying and doing. In addition, the recent transfer of key officers of the armed forces is being taken with a pinch of salt in many quarters.

