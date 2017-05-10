Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari’s vacation letter causes confusion at National Assembly, find out why

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly informing the Parliament of his medical vacation in London on Tuesday caused a bit of confusion. The whole drama started when Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP, Abia), raised a point of order to draw the attention of the Senate to what he described as deficiencies in the letter …

The post President Buhari’s vacation letter causes confusion at National Assembly, find out why appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.