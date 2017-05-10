President fulfils AU promise – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
President fulfils AU promise
The Herald
African Union Foundation Chief Operations Officer Mr Dumisani Mngadi (in red neck-tie) discusses with Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi while touring cattle pens at CC Sales in Harare yesterday before the auctioning of cattle pledged by …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!