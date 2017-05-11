President Mugabe doesn’t sleep at events – Spokesman

President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe doesn’t sleep at conferences, this was according to his spokesman George Charamba was quoted as saying in the state-run Herald newspaper. “At 93, there is something that happens to the eyes and the President cannot suffer bright lights. If you look at his poise, he looks down, avoids direct lighting.” …

The post President Mugabe doesn’t sleep at events – Spokesman appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

