President of Niger postpones visit to Buhari

Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou has rescheduled his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to Buhari on media and publicity, disclosed this saying the re-scheduling was at the instance of the visiting president.

He said all arrangements had been made to receive Issoufou in Abuja.

“The rescheduling is at the instance of President Issoufou who has another domestic engagement,’’ Adesina said.

“All arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the presidential villa.

“The delegation and host had intended to attend the Juma’at prayers together as well as have lunch before the last-minute postponement.”

Adesina said a new date for the visit would be announced in due course.

TheCable

