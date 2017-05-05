Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President of Niger postpones visit to Buhari

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Lead, News | 0 comments

President of Niger postpones visit to Buhari

Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou has rescheduled his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to Buhari on media and publicity, disclosed this saying the re-scheduling was at the instance of the visiting president.

He said all arrangements had been made to receive Issoufou in Abuja.

“The rescheduling is at the instance of President Issoufou who has another domestic engagement,’’ Adesina said.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“All arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the presidential villa.

“The delegation and host had intended to attend the Juma’at prayers together as well as have lunch before the last-minute postponement.”

Adesina said a new date for the visit would be announced in due course.

TheCable

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.