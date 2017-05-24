Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Trump calls attackers ‘evil losers’, offers ‘deepest condolences’ to victims – Irish Independent

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Irish Independent

President Trump calls attackers 'evil losers', offers 'deepest condolences' to victims
Irish Independent
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Tuesday, May 21 President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in the West Bank City of …
Abbas Disrespects TrumpFrontPage Magazine
DC Roundup: Trump in Rome, 'Ready' for Peace, Budget Plans, Brennan TestifiesVoice of America
Mahmoud Abbas, Donald Trump, and the Politics of PeaceThe New Yorker
NBCNews.com –Chicago Tribune –The Guardian –BBC News
all 314 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.