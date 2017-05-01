President Trump says he would be ‘honored’ to meet with North Korean dictator – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
President Trump says he would be 'honored' to meet with North Korean dictator
Washington Post
President Trump said Monday he would be “honored” to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “under the right circumstances.” Trump's comments came amid heightened tensions with North Korea, whose nuclear weapons program has sparked deep …
