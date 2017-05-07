President Trump will be informed about the refund of Abacha loot -US Embassy
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has been told that before the money involved in Abacha loot be released to Nigeria, President Donald Trump must be aware of such a move, this was said by the Embassy of the United States of America in Nigeria. “We will relay your letter to President Donald J. …
