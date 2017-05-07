President Zuma to address Vuwani residents – Jacaranda FM
Jacaranda FM
President Zuma to address Vuwani residents
President Jacob Zuma is expected in Vuwani, Limpopo today amid the ongoing demarcation crisis in the area. Jacob Zuma AFP. Residents are protesting their inclusion in the new municipality with Malamulele. President Zuma met with Vha-Venda King Toni …
