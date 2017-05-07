Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Zuma to address Vuwani residents – Jacaranda FM

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Jacaranda FM

President Zuma to address Vuwani residents
Jacaranda FM
President Jacob Zuma is expected in Vuwani, Limpopo today amid the ongoing demarcation crisis in the area. Jacob Zuma AFP. Residents are protesting their inclusion in the new municipality with Malamulele. President Zuma met with Vha-Venda King Toni …
Notes on the Vuwani matterNews24
Zuma to address trouble-torn VuwaniSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.