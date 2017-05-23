Presidential aide, 2 ex govs arrested in Brazil’s World Cup probe

Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested an aide to President Michel Temer and two ex-governors as part of an investigation into the 2014 World Cup’s most expensive stadium. Tadeu Filippelli, a special adviser in Temer’s Cabinet, and former Federal District governors José Roberto Arruda and Agnelo Queiroz were taken into custody early in the day, a police communique said. Temer’s office said in a statement that it would fire Filippelli.

