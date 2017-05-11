Presidential aide calls for attitudinal change among leaders

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have been urged to push for wholistic attitudinal change, particularly among leaders at the states’ level, for the overall benefit of the country. Mrs Maryam Uwais, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari for Social Protection Plan, made the call at an interactive programme with members of civil society groups on Wednesday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by USAID Nigeria with the theme:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

