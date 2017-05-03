Presidential investigative panel on SGF, NIA boss submits report Monday
The Presidential Investigative Panel investigating alleged corrupt practices against two top officials of the Federal Government will submit its report on Monday, Vice-Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande said. Akande in a statement on Wednesday acknowledged that the panel was completing its assignment on May 3, and would submit the report to President Muhammadu Buhari. The […]
