Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President’s Health Is Nigeria’s Internal Affair, Stop Your Country From Sitting On Nigeria’s Money- Group

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Controversial ex-British parliamentarian, Eric Stuart Joyce, who earlier claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead, has urged Nigerians to ask questions about President Buhari’s health. Joyce said in a democracy, Nigerians should not be kept in the dark about the president’s health.     The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) thanks Mr. Joyce for his advice.…

The post President’s Health Is Nigeria’s Internal Affair, Stop Your Country From Sitting On Nigeria’s Money- Group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.