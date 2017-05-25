President’s Health Is Nigeria’s Internal Affair, Stop Your Country From Sitting On Nigeria’s Money- Group

Controversial ex-British parliamentarian, Eric Stuart Joyce, who earlier claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead, has urged Nigerians to ask questions about President Buhari’s health. Joyce said in a democracy, Nigerians should not be kept in the dark about the president’s health. The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) thanks Mr. Joyce for his advice.…

The post President’s Health Is Nigeria’s Internal Affair, Stop Your Country From Sitting On Nigeria’s Money- Group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

