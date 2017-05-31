President’s health: No cause for alarm- Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government on Wednesday again assured Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who gave the assurance on Wednesday while briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council meeting briefing, chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, insisted that President Buhari was in very competent hands in London where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Responding to a question on the status of the president’s health, he said, “Once again I want to make myself very very clear, on the issue of Mr. President, he is in very competent hands and there is no cause for alarm,”.

President Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on May 7 for a follow-up consultation with his doctors. His wife Aisha joined him on Tuesday, 23 days after he left the country.

On the issue of budget, it is being reconciled and we are all coordinating with the Minister of Budget and National Planning.

Elizabeth Archibong

