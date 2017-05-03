President’s second term posters flood Abuja, Makurdi

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, posters of President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday flooded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and strategic areas in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

This is coming on the heels of growing concerns over the health status of the president.

Although prominent Nigerians like Femi Falala (SAN) and former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Bisi Akande had appealed to President Buhari to proceed on medical vacation to take care of his ailing health, his federal cabinet members like Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and his junior counterpart in the Petroleum ministry, Ibe Kachikwu have maintained he is fit to re-contest in 2019.

In fact, the transportation minister had, while speaking on Channels TV, said: “If you look at the president since he returned to the country, you will see there is a huge improvement. He’s regaining his weight. This is a 74-year old man, he is no longer a 58-year old man.

“He is not 50. He is not a young man. The president is fit enough to govern, and if he makes the decision to run again, I don’t think there is anything wrong in supporting him.”

Abuja residents woke up this morning to behold the campaign posters strategically pasted, announcing that Buhari would be fit enough to contest the 2019 presidential election.

The posters, carefully displayed at strategic positions along the Central district, Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road, as well as the Wuse district of the FCT, carry the inscription, “Nigerians resolve: Buhari 2019: After healing comes greatness, just believe.”

Our correspondent who went round Makurdi town also observed that the posters were stationed in strategic locations, including the popular High Level round about, fence and gate of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) as well as the Wurukum round about.

It was also observed that the posters which bore the logo of the All Progressive Congress (APC) had similar write-up as the ones pasted in Abuja: “Nigerians resolve Buhari 2019, after healing come greatness, just believe.”

President Buhari, who has missed three consecutive Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meetings was also conspicuously absent at the wedding of his grand son at the weekend, raising concerns over his health.

