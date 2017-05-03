May 3rd: World press freedom day – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
May 3rd: World press freedom day
The Nation Newspaper
“World Press Freedom Day is one of the most inspiring moments on the global calendar. It is a moment to shine light on the right to access and share information. It is a moment to stand with all journalists, to defend their safety….. Irina Bokova …
'Fake news' VS free press: World Press Freedom Day 2017
Why we must keep fighting for a free press
Press freedom in Italy: Six key things to know
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!