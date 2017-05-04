Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Press Freedom: Senate Bars 7 TV Stations From Covering Plenary – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Press Freedom: Senate Bars 7 TV Stations From Covering Plenary
SaharaReporters.com
Officials have said the arrangement was done in order to decongest the Senate and establish an atmosphere of orderliness in the chamber. by Sahara Reporters, New York May 04, 2017. The Nigerian Senate has barred at least 7 television stations in the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.