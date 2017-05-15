Pages Navigation Menu

Pretty Wunmi Mosaku, Nigerian-Born British Actress Wins BAFTA Award

Posted on May 15, 2017

Nigerian-born British Actress, Wunmi Mosaku wins the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA Award) for the best supporting actress for her role in 2016’s BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy, in which she played Gloria Taylor, the mother of the murdered schoolboy.

The event took place tonight in London, UK.

