Preview: CAF Confederation Cup – ESPN FC (blog)
|
ESPN FC (blog)
|
Preview: CAF Confederation Cup
ESPN FC (blog)
Newly-crowned Ugandan league champions KCCA kick-off their CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign with a difficult away day at FUS Rabat in Group A in Morocco on Saturday. The Kampala club wrapped up their domestic league title on Tuesday …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!