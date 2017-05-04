Prez Akufo Addo Advocates for 24-Hour Opening of Ghana-Togo Borders – Peace FM Online
Peace FM Online
Prez Akufo Addo Advocates for 24-Hour Opening of Ghana-Togo Borders
Peace FM Online
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is advocating for the 24-hour opening of the borders between Ghana and Togo, explaining that this will boost trade and tourism, and, thereby, ensure that the peoples of the two nations reap …
