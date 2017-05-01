Price Depreciation Threatens Fund Raising At Stock Market

The steep price depreciation at the Nigerian stock market may affect the success of capital raising exercises by companies and further constrain the funding plan by many companies.

Quoted companies can raise new equity funds by floating supplementary public offer to the general investing public, initial public offering (IPO) in the case of companies previously listed by way of introduction, rights issue to existing shareholders and private placement to special high networth investors among others.

A rights issue is an offer of new shares from a company to existing shareholders of the company on or before a prescribed date in proportion to their existing shareholdings and are priced at a discount to the market price of the stock as an incentive to the shareholder to buy the stock.

A lot of companies have shown interest in raising fresh capital through right issue but currently there are two companies, Livestock Feeds Plc and UACN Property Development Company (UPDC), who have launched a major bid to recapitalise its businesses.

Livestock Feeds is seeking to raise about N750 million new equity funds from existing shareholders. Livestock Feeds is offering a rights issue of 1.0 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at a price of 75 kobo per share. The rights issue has been pre-allotted on the basis of one new ordinary share for two ordinary shares already held by the shareholder.

The rights issue’s price of 75 kobo per share, while the company’s share price on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 68 kobo as at April 27, 2017.

UPDC is seeking to raise about N5.16 billion new equity funds from its existing shareholders to reduce its debt burden and provide supportive capital for long-term growth.

UPDC is offering a rights issue of about 1.72 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at a price of N3 per share. The shares were pre-allotted on the basis of one new ordinary share for every one ordinary share held as at the qualification date. However, the rights issue price of N3 per share, higher by 66.67 per cent of UPDC’s closing market price of N1.80 as at April 27, 2017 at the NSE.

The application lists for the two offers will run concurrently and are expected to close on Friday May 26, 2017.

In September 2009, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directed the NSE to discontinue the practice of placing securities of listed company on technical suspension during capital raising exercise as it is not a best practice.

This basically means any company wishing to embark on a rights issue or public offering understood the risk and was expected to perform due diligence on its valuations or risk being priced out of the market of which the consequences would be a massive under subscription should the market price be much lower than the rights issue price. This is best practice as open market valuation reflects fundamentals, market intelligence, sentiments and everything else that gives a stock its value at any given time.

Analysts are pessimistic on the success of many new capital raising exercises due to the different between the offer price and the price traded on the secondary market, with the secondary market price now mostly lower than offer price.

Market analysts noted that a rights issue price is at discount to the market price, as it gives an investors an opportunity to buy the company’s shares at a cheaper price to what it is trading for on the floor of the stock market, which it is not so on the market as this will discourage the shareholders in picking their stocks.

Speaking on this issue, the chief operating officer of InvestData Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion said that a rights issue price higher than the market price, makes a rights issue highly unattractive and a disincentive for most retail investors to buy, saying rather than take up the rights at a higher price, an investor could easily just buy the stock in the open market at a cheaper price.

He pointed out that in the past, companies are placed on a technical suspension and their share price frozen during a rights issue.

