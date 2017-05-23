Price of cooking gas rises by 100 % in one year – Vanguard
Vanguard
Price of cooking gas rises by 100 % in one year
THE price of cooking gas has risen by 100 per cent in Nigeria's domestic market between April 2016 and April 2017 as a result of increased demand, supply disruptions and foreign exchange issues. A market survey over the weekend showed that the price of …
