Price of Rice to fall by next month – Minister

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, on Tuesday has assured Nigerians that the Price of Rice will fall and be bought at the right price by next month. Ogbeh told Nigerians said he would be meeting the acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun to fashion out ways of …

The post Price of Rice to fall by next month – Minister appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

