Price of rice, tomatoes, yam decrease in April -National Bureau of Statistics

Posted on May 17, 2017

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, in its “Selected Food Price watch data for April 2017” released on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that one kilogramme (1kg) was sold for N250.30 in April from N418.71 in March. It, however, stated that between April 2016 and 2017, the average cost of 1kg of rice (imported high quality …

