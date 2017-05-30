Primaries election: Protesters storm APC secretariat, attack officials

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Crisis has continued to rock the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State chapter following primaries to elect chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the forthcoming council polls for the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs and the 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs as protesters stormed APC secretariat, Acme, Ikeja, Tuesday, and attacked officials.

The violence which started last Saturday, during the chairmanship primary election at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

On Monday, the councillorship primary billed for the 377 wards of the state was also marred with violence. At Shogunle area of Lagos one of the leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, popularly known as Hamburger was killed by a rival union and supporters of one of the aspirants in Oshodi/Isolo local government.

Vanguard gathered that fight broke out between the rival groups at Saka/Oposun area of the Shogunle, during a brawl between one of the groups led by Harmburger whose real name is Rasaq Bello and Golden group led by one Samson Agbetola,

Some of the councils rocked by violence on Monday include: Ejigbo Local Government Area, Ikeja, Mushin, Oshodi-Isolo, some parts of Agege and Amuwo-odofin.

Meantime, some aggrieved party members and their supporters, Tuesday, took their protest to APC Secretariat in Acme to lodge their complaints to the officials.

The placard carrying protesters came from some councils areas such as Agege, Mushin, Oshodi-Isolo, demanding for justice, equality, and no to impartiality, imposition by APC leadership and election committee chairman.

The post Primaries election: Protesters storm APC secretariat, attack officials appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

