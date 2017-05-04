Pages Navigation Menu

PRINCE EFE: BBNaija Winner Bags Chieftaincy Title In Okpe Kingdom, Delta (Photos)

Posted on May 4, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

For winning BBN,Efe has been made the Prince of Okpe kingdom,Delta.This was bestowed on him during his homecoming by the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom of Urhobo community,His Royal Majesty, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo and indigenes of the community. See photos below Source: Facebook

