Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

William and Kate demand £1.3m for topless pictures – Daily Mail

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

William and Kate demand £1.3m for topless pictures
Daily Mail
Prince William has been accused of hypocrisy and cashing in on his celebrity status by a lawyer after demanding £1.3million compensation over topless photos of his wife Kate. The Duke of Cambridge said the images were 'all the more painful' as they …
Prince William demands £1.3m compensation over Kate Middleton topless imagesMetro
UK royals seek $1.6 million over topless Kate photosCNN
Six on trial over topless photos of Duchess of CambridgeBBC News
NEWS.com.au –Mirror.co.uk –NDTV –Irish Independent
all 99 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.