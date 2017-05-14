Princess Folasade Olabanji-Oba thinks politics

As Lagos State local government election approaches, a chairmanship candidate for Ikorodu Local Government under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Princess (Mrs.) Folashade Olabanji-Oba has said that she will serve her people selflessly if given the mandate.

Little wonder we didn’t know the major reason behind Folashade’s disappearance from the social scene is her political ambition at least until last week when she publicly made her intentions known.

Princess Oba acknowledged this last week during a town hall meeting organized in her honour. While making her intentions know to the general public, she reiterated “Women need to be given a chance in politics. That my administration will work and create opportunities for the teeming youths and increase IGR with massive growth and development. The time has come for the much needed change in our society where girls transform into women” adding that she has offered to effectively bring the desired change to all Ikorodu communities. She therefore appealed to all Ikorodu residents to come out en mass and vote for APC and experience their desired change and mass development in Ikorodu, so as to ensure adequate democratic dividends for all.

