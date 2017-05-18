Print Your NYSC 2017 Batch ‘A’ Call-up Letter Online – www.portal.nysc.org.ng

National Youth Service Corps, NYSC call up letters for 2017 Batch ‘A‘ Prospective Corps Members will be available for printing as from Thursday, 18th May, 2017.

This is to inform all the 2017 Batch ‘A’ prospective corps members that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the portal for printing of call up letters will be opened on Thursday, 18th May, 2017.

Prospective Corps members are expected to log on to the NYSC Portal to commence printing of their Call-up letters from the date stated above

Prospective Corps Members that did not make payment during online registration are to start collection of the Call-up Letters from their respective institutions of graduation from Friday, 19th May, 2017.

HOW TO PRINT NYSC CALL-UP LETTERS.

Go to NYSC portal at http://portal.nysc.org.ng.

Login with your registered email and password.

Click on ‘Print Call Up Letter’ link to access and print your call-up letter.

