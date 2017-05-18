Probe Against Emir Sanusi Must Continue, Says Kano State House Of Assembly

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI

Kano state House of Assembly has described the move by the House of Representatives to wade into the ongoing probe of Kano Emirate Council under Emir Muhammadu Sanusi as interference that contrasts constitutional provision, insisting that the investigation must continue.

The Majority Leader, Kano state House of Assembly representing Fagge Federal Constituency, Hon Yusif Abdullahi Atta, stated that the State Assembly posses and derive the constitutional mandate to conduct a probe into the activities of Emir Sanusi from the provisions of Section 128 of 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He argued further that, the action by state House of Assembly, to dig into the activities of the Kano Emirate Council, falls within the ambit of the law regulating its legislative responsibility.

The Majority Leader argued that the adhoc committee set up by the house to carryout the probe is recognized by law, noting that, the probe will not be terminated abruptly, insisting that, the probe would continue , noting that, the committee will pursue its mandate to investigate all the charges levied against the Kano monarch accordingly.

Member of the federal House of Representatives representing Dala federal constituency from Kano, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madakin, during last Tuesday’s plenary session of the house urged the national assembly to wade into the ongoing probe of the Emir of Kano, Alh Muhammadu Sanusi II instituted by the Kano Assembly.

The lawmaker from Kano, cautioned that failure on the part of the national assembly to intervene into the matter the situation may become uncontrollable.

It would be recalled that Kano state House of Assembly had set up an eight man committee to investigate into the allegation of misappropriation of funds against the emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The committee is to investigate the alleged involvement into political issues, misappropriation of emirate Council’s fund, and unguarded utterances made against President Muhammad, it may be recalled.

The post Probe Against Emir Sanusi Must Continue, Says Kano State House Of Assembly appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

