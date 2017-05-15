Probe of Kano Emirate 80% completed, says Anti-graft agency

Mr Muhuyi Magaji, the Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, says the agency has achieved 80 per cent success into the investigation of alleged misapplication of N6 billion by the Kano Emirate Council. Magaji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that the commission has also recorded a “water tight case against the emirate council’’ over the allegations of financial misappropriation. “We have also identified our primary suspect in the course of the investigation,’’ he said, but declined to name the suspect.

