Prof Iornem Urges FG To Provide Licenses For Small Varsity Colleges

By MSUE AZA, Kaduna

The proprietor of Higher Education University (Ecole Superieure Universitaire) in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Prof. David Iornem, has advised the federal government to provide operating licenses for small university colleges, as it’s done in the United Kingdom, Ghana, Spain, Benin Republic and some other countries.

Iornem explained that, if granted, it will provide admission opportunities for over 2 million Nigerian students jostling for admission into universities and other higher institutions of learning.

Iornem, a Professor of management revealed that less than 500, 000 of the over 2 million students currently writing the ongoing 2017 Jamb UTME are likely to secure admission due to limited spaces, while the remaining 1.5 million will be forced to join the army of unadmitted students waiting at home for another year.

He urged government to emulate other countries and come up with policies that will create room for regulated small university colleges thereby creating more admissions for teeming Nigerian students.

Briefing journalists in Kaduna, for the takeoff of his newly established university, Senator Iornem said he has decided to establish such a university in Cotonou, Benin Republic which has been accredited and licensed to offer degree in business administration for a start, adding that they intend to add ICT as part of their degree programmes soon.

The post Prof Iornem Urges FG To Provide Licenses For Small Varsity Colleges appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng.

