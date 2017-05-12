Pages Navigation Menu

Prof. Tijani Bande appointed to preside Plenary Meeting of UN General Assembly

Prof. Tijani Bande was appointed by Nigeria was on Thursday as the Acting President to preside over the 81st Plenary Meeting of UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters. Bande’s presidency at the Plenary Meeting happened just nine days after he presented his credentials to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Nigeria was appointed one of …

