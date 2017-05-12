Prof. Tijani Bande appointed to preside Plenary Meeting of UN General Assembly
Prof. Tijani Bande was appointed by Nigeria was on Thursday as the Acting President to preside over the 81st Plenary Meeting of UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters. Bande’s presidency at the Plenary Meeting happened just nine days after he presented his credentials to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Nigeria was appointed one of …
The post Prof. Tijani Bande appointed to preside Plenary Meeting of UN General Assembly appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!