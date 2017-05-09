Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Progressive historian ‘disturbed’ by Obama’s political shifts to win White House – Washington Examiner

Posted on May 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Examiner

Progressive historian 'disturbed' by Obama's political shifts to win White House
Washington Examiner
A progressive historian compared former President Barack Obama to a sellout for how he changed as a person and politician in Chicago as he moved to the Senate and the White House. (Courtesy of The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama via AP).

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.