Prominent Islamic Cleric Arraigned For ‘Insulting’ Emir Sanusi

The Kano State Police Command has arraigned a renowned Islamic cleric, Shiek Nasiru Bazallah, before a Magistrate Court in the state for allegedly insulting the Emir of Kano, Mallam Lamido Sanusi.

Bazallah is being accused of attempting to use his utterances to provoke a breach of peace.

According to the prosecution, the cleric incited disturbance and attempted to defame the character of the monarch, contrary to Section 114, 392 and 399 of the penal code.

First Information Report stated that on May 8, 2017, Emir Sanusi lodged a complaint to the Kano State Commissioner of Police, alleging that the defendant, on March 20, 2017, acted in a manner which defamed the monarch’s character.

The report further alleged that the Islamic scholar gathered his adherents at Goron Dutse quarters, where he made statements to incite disturbance and defame the monarch.

Reacting to this, the defendant said the allegations levelled against him were false, even as he pleaded with the court to grant him bail.

This is just as the police prosecutor, Inspector Haziel Ledapwa, told the court that investigation was still in progress.

In his ruling, the presiding magistrate, Hassan Fagge, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m, including two reliable sureties.

Fagge held that the two sureties must be directors at any federal ministry.

The post Prominent Islamic Cleric Arraigned For ‘Insulting’ Emir Sanusi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

