Prominent Nigerians plotting ‘civilian coup’ against Buhari – Groups
The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance has claimed that some prominent Nigerians are currently plotting what it termed ‘civilian coup’ against President Muhammadu Buhari. The group, at a two day Consultative General Assembly held in Abuja during the week stated that since the president has not told anybody he is unfit to […]
Prominent Nigerians plotting ‘civilian coup’ against Buhari – Groups
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!