Prominent personalities in South East leaving PDP out of selfishness- Theodore Orji

By Emmanuel Okogba

The immediate past governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has told his constituents that the reason prominent personalities in the South East leave the APGA and PDP for APC is selfishness.

He made this statement during a town hall meeting held at Umuahia North Local Government headquarters where he also told them to count him out of any move to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Orji, representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the Senate, said he would rather quit politics entirely than to join the APC.

Many prominent politicians in the South East had in the past few months defected to the APC from APGA and PDP.

But Senator Orji said he never contemplated leaving the PDP for any reason.

“At no time did I discuss or mention such move to any individual or group because it is not in the pipeline and will never be there,” he said.

“Why would I leave my party, the PDP?” he asked. Whatever that is happening in my party is part of the development process of our great country; we should not all be in one political party; That is not how to develop democracy,” he said.

“Abandoning the PDP or any other political party because of alleged crisis is most uncharitable, especially when majority of them have benefitted hugely from it,” he said.

The post Prominent personalities in South East leaving PDP out of selfishness- Theodore Orji appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

