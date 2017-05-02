Promoter Hearn Rules Out Joshua Vs Fury Fight, Nigeria Tour Planned

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Heavyweight boxing promoter Eddie Hearn on Monday ruled out the immediate possibility of Nigerian-born British fighter Anthony Joshua fighting Britain's Tyson Fury in the foreseeable future, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Joshua defeated Ukranian Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round at the Wembly Stadium, London in his International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title fight on Saturday night and called out Fury .

Fury defeated Klitschko in November 2015, in Germany, by unanimous decision to become the world heavyweight champion.

However Joshua's promoter Hearn seems to have quashed that hopes at the moment when he revealed that the prospect of Joshua and Fury boxing soon is "miles away" as Fury hopes to get back to shape after not fighting since his victory over Klitschko.

"He (Fury) is miles away from fighting," Hearn told TalkSport.

"He is in a terrible physical way at the moment. He doesn't have a licence, he needs to go back to the board (after losing his license), and he is under investigation for (an alleged) failed (doping) test.

"There is no one that wants to see him back more than me, but it is miles away. He is not the next fight because he won't be ready in time."

Meanwhile the Telegraph on Monday informs that Joshua and his promoter are planning towards a global stage after his win against the Ukrainian.

The Bird’s Nest Stadium in Bejing, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and venues in Nigeria and the Middle East are under consideration according to the Telegraph.

The post Promoter Hearn Rules Out Joshua Vs Fury Fight, Nigeria Tour Planned appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

